Maryam Nawaz shares ‘bombshell’ videos of alleged vote stealing in Wazirabad
Share
LAHORE – PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has shared a series of “bombshell” videos, saying party workers have caught a PTI member and a presiding officer allegedly stealing votes amid vote count for by-polls in PP-51 Wazirabad constituency.
Bombshell videos coming ......— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 19, 2021
Captioning a video, she wrote, “PTI people caught red handed stealing bagfuls of votes by PMLN MPA Adil Chatta and Ataa Tarar. Seal was also broken. Police was a part of the plan to steal votes for PTI”.
PTI people caught red handed stealing bagfuls of votes by PMLN MPA Adil Chatta and Ataa Tarar. Seal was also broken. Police was a part of the plan to steal votes for PTI. pic.twitter.com/4M2RJCITrP— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 19, 2021
“Our people caught Presiding Officer of Virtual University Polling Station Wazirabad running away with polling bag, the seal of which was broken. He has been brought before DRO,” she claimed in another video.
Here ! pic.twitter.com/0UetwnVmsO— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 19, 2021
Our people caught Presiding Officer of Virtual University Polling Station Wazirabad running away with polling bag, the seal of which was broken. He has been brought before DRO. pic.twitter.com/bhCuEQdgN1— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 19, 2021
This is a developing story...
- PML-N beats PTI in PK-63 Nowshera by-polls: unofficial results10:56 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Mumtaz Anwar elected president of Punjab University Academic Staff ...10:24 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Maryam Nawaz shares ‘bombshell’ videos of alleged vote stealing ...10:17 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- US CENTCOM commander commends Pakistan’s efforts for regional ...09:50 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Pakistanis gather at Skardu square in memory of Ali Sadpara09:03 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Alyzeh Gabol is officially married, celebrities send best wishes06:38 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Pakistani artist SalmanToor features in TIME100 Next list08:16 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Komal Rizvi returns to small screen with a Ramazan special drama06:20 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021