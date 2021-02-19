Maryam Nawaz shares ‘bombshell’ videos of alleged vote stealing in Wazirabad

LAHORE – PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has shared a series of “bombshell” videos, saying party workers have caught a PTI member and a presiding officer allegedly stealing votes amid vote count for by-polls in PP-51 Wazirabad constituency.

Bombshell videos coming ...... — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 19, 2021

Captioning a video, she wrote, “PTI people caught red handed stealing bagfuls of votes by PMLN MPA Adil Chatta and Ataa Tarar. Seal was also broken. Police was a part of the plan to steal votes for PTI”.

PTI people caught red handed stealing bagfuls of votes by PMLN MPA Adil Chatta and Ataa Tarar. Seal was also broken. Police was a part of the plan to steal votes for PTI. pic.twitter.com/4M2RJCITrP — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 19, 2021

“Our people caught Presiding Officer of Virtual University Polling Station Wazirabad running away with polling bag, the seal of which was broken. He has been brought before DRO,” she claimed in another video.

Our people caught Presiding Officer of Virtual University Polling Station Wazirabad running away with polling bag, the seal of which was broken. He has been brought before DRO. pic.twitter.com/bhCuEQdgN1 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 19, 2021

This is a developing story...