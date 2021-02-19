Maryam Nawaz shares ‘bombshell’ videos of alleged vote stealing in Wazirabad

10:17 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
Share

LAHORE – PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has shared a series of “bombshell” videos, saying party workers have caught a PTI member and a presiding officer allegedly stealing votes amid vote count for by-polls in PP-51 Wazirabad constituency.

Captioning a video, she wrote, “PTI people caught red handed stealing bagfuls of votes by PMLN MPA Adil Chatta and Ataa Tarar. Seal was also broken. Police was a part of the plan to steal votes for PTI”.

“Our people caught Presiding  Officer of Virtual University Polling Station Wazirabad running away with polling bag, the seal of which was broken. He has been brought before DRO,” she claimed in another video.

This is a developing story...

