Mumtaz Anwar elected president of Punjab University Academic Staff Association

10:24 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
Mumtaz Anwar elected president of Punjab University Academic Staff Association
LAHORE - Dr. Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Director of Institute of Economics, was elected president of Punjab University Academic Staff Association for third consecutive time.

An election of the association was held on February 18.

Dr. Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry had thanked the teachers for their unwavering support. He vowed to raise voice for academic staff of the university.

