Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices saw significant increase in domestic market of Pakistan in line with rising international prices.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,100 to settle at Rs214,300.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs943 to settle at Rs183,728.
In international market, the price of the precious commodity went up by $8 to reach 2,042.
Meanwhile, the silver prices witnessed downward trend as per tola price declined by Rs30 to reach Rs2,550 while price of 10-gram dropped by Rs25.72 to Rs2,186.21.
On the other hand, Pakistani currency started the week on positive note, as PKR inched up against US dollar on Monday.
During the early hours of trading on a first working day, the rupee hovers at 279.25, jumping Rs0.11 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.
Last week, the rupee declined marginally against the USD as it moved down Rs0.08 to settle at 279.36.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
