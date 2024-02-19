Search

Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

05:20 PM | 19 Feb, 2024
Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices saw significant increase in domestic market of Pakistan in line with rising international prices. 

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,100 to settle at Rs214,300.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs943 to settle at Rs183,728. 

In international market, the price of the precious commodity went up by $8 to reach 2,042. 

Meanwhile, the silver prices witnessed downward trend as per tola price declined by Rs30 to reach Rs2,550 while price of 10-gram dropped by Rs25.72 to Rs2,186.21.

On the other hand, Pakistani currency started the week on positive note, as PKR inched up against US dollar on Monday.

During the early hours of trading on a first working day, the rupee hovers at 279.25, jumping Rs0.11 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.

Last week, the rupee declined marginally against the USD as it moved down Rs0.08 to settle at 279.36.

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 19 Feb 2024

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 19 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.4 355.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

