Balaj Tipu’s murderer turns out to be a former intelligence official

LAHORE – Man, who killed Ameer Balaj Tipur in Lahore, turned out be a former official of an intelligence department, it emerged on Monday.

Balaj, the son of late gangster Tipu Truckanwala, was gunned down in a targeted killing on Sunday night. Local police told the media that Balaj Tipu came under attack while attending a wedding ceremony of a former DPS's son in a residential society near Chuhng.

During the gunfire, two other people accompanying Balaj Tipu suffered injuries, and the assailant was also killed in the crossfire.

The assailant has been identified as Muzaffar Hussain son of Sadiq, a resident of a village in Sheikhupura. Police said he had purchased a new mobile phone and SIM a day before the attack, adding that the SIM was registered at the name of a Karachi-based woman.

Muzaffar Hussain had opened fire on Balaj Tipu as soon as he came out after attending the wedding event.