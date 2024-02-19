Citizens from these countries can perform Umrah without visa

RIYADH - The authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced that citizens from few countries can perform Umrah without obtaining any prior visa.
The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that permanent residents of the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States can perform Umrah without the need for a visa in advance.
This initiative aims to streamline the Umrah pilgrimage process, offering enhanced services and enriching the cultural and religious experience for pilgrims, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives.
Under the new regulations, eligible Umrah performers can easily plan their pilgrimage using the Nusk app or opt for on-the-spot arrangements upon arrival.
In addition to facilitating Umrah, the Kingdom has expanded visa-on-arrival options for residents of these regions, extending the privilege to include first-degree relatives of the visa holder, whether for religious or tourism purposes.
Moreover, the option to undertake Umrah has been extended to transit visa holders traveling via Saudi airlines, further making it easier for Muslims to undertake the the spiritual journey.
Umrah, known as the "lesser pilgrimage" compared to the Hajj, is a voluntary Islamic ritual that holds profound spiritual significance. Unlike the Hajj, which follows specific dates in the Islamic lunar calendar, Umrah can be performed at any time of the year, allowing Muslims to seek spiritual rewards and draw closer to Allah through this sacred journey.
The government of Saudi Arabia is currently making arrangements for the upcoming Hajj scheduled in June this year. As far as statistics for Umrah are concerned, over 13.5 million pilgrims from the Muslim world performed Umrah with a sizeable number showring praise on the Saudi authorities for having facilitated them during their journey.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
