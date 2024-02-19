Citizens from these countries can perform Umrah without visa

RIYADH - The authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced that citizens from few countries can perform Umrah without obtaining any prior visa.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that permanent residents of the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States can perform Umrah without the need for a visa in advance.

This initiative aims to streamline the Umrah pilgrimage process, offering enhanced services and enriching the cultural and religious experience for pilgrims, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives.

Under the new regulations, eligible Umrah performers can easily plan their pilgrimage using the Nusk app or opt for on-the-spot arrangements upon arrival.

In addition to facilitating Umrah, the Kingdom has expanded visa-on-arrival options for residents of these regions, extending the privilege to include first-degree relatives of the visa holder, whether for religious or tourism purposes.

Moreover, the option to undertake Umrah has been extended to transit visa holders traveling via Saudi airlines, further making it easier for Muslims to undertake the the spiritual journey.

Umrah, known as the "lesser pilgrimage" compared to the Hajj, is a voluntary Islamic ritual that holds profound spiritual significance. Unlike the Hajj, which follows specific dates in the Islamic lunar calendar, Umrah can be performed at any time of the year, allowing Muslims to seek spiritual rewards and draw closer to Allah through this sacred journey.

The government of Saudi Arabia is currently making arrangements for the upcoming Hajj scheduled in June this year. As far as statistics for Umrah are concerned, over 13.5 million pilgrims from the Muslim world performed Umrah with a sizeable number showring praise on the Saudi authorities for having facilitated them during their journey.