Parliament divided as Pakistan rejects bill for public hanging of rapists

ISLAMABAD – Senate, the upper house of the Pakistan’s parliament, on Monday rejected a bill seeking public hanging of rapists.

The bill tabled by Jamaat-e-Islami was rejected with 24-14 as it was opposed b the PML-N, PPP and other parties while JI, PML-Q, JUI-F and several senators of PTI voted in favour of the bill.

Expressing her views, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said public hanging promoted barbarism in the country, adding that there was need to improve policing instead of focusing on death sentence laws. He said hanging someone publicly will not curb crimes in the country.

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui and Ishaq Dar also opposed the bill while PTI was divided on it with Barrister Ali Zafar saying death sentence is already mentioned in the law and there is no need for public hanging.

However, PTI’s Hamayun Muhmand voted in favour of the bill.

PML-Q leader spoke in favour of the bill, arguing that the US used lethal injections for executions of the convict, adding that video of it is also released later. He said Saudi Arabia also executed convicts publicly.