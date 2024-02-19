Parliament divided as Pakistan rejects bill for public hanging of rapists

ISLAMABAD – Senate, the upper house of the Pakistan’s parliament, on Monday rejected a bill seeking public hanging of rapists.
The bill tabled by Jamaat-e-Islami was rejected with 24-14 as it was opposed b the PML-N, PPP and other parties while JI, PML-Q, JUI-F and several senators of PTI voted in favour of the bill.
Expressing her views, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said public hanging promoted barbarism in the country, adding that there was need to improve policing instead of focusing on death sentence laws. He said hanging someone publicly will not curb crimes in the country.
PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui and Ishaq Dar also opposed the bill while PTI was divided on it with Barrister Ali Zafar saying death sentence is already mentioned in the law and there is no need for public hanging.
However, PTI’s Hamayun Muhmand voted in favour of the bill.
PML-Q leader spoke in favour of the bill, arguing that the US used lethal injections for executions of the convict, adding that video of it is also released later. He said Saudi Arabia also executed convicts publicly.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
