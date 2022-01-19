Xulfi accused of plagiarising Coke Studio’s ‘Tu Jhoom’ melody
Share
Coke Studio has revealed the fourteenth chapter of its spectacular journey and needless to say, the first episode starring Naseebo Lal and Abida Parveen's Tu Jhoom has been winning hearts.
Wrecking storm on the internet, the poetic masterpiece 'Tu Jhoom' was trending all over social media with magical melodies and soulful lyrics returned with a bang.
However, an upcoming singer from Umerkot, Nirmala Maghani has come forward with accusations that Xulfi has copied her melody for the song.
The artist stated that she sent her melody to Xulfi as she wanted to be a part of the upcoming Coke Studio's season. While Xulfi did not reply at that time and Nirmala had not expected a reply she was later surprised to hear her melody when the song came out.
Now, Niramla Maghani is asking for credit as per her claims that the melody is hers. Rejecting plagiarism claims about ‘Tu Jhoom’, season producer Xulfi and associate producer Abdullah Siddiqui revealed that they had begun working on the song in May. This was months before Maghani had allegedly shared her demo with Xulfi.
Coke Studio 14: Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal’s ... 05:30 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
The 14th edition of Coke Studio has already taken the internet by storm as its first episode featuring Sufi singer ...
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- DC Rawalpindi removed over Murree tragedy06:47 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- UK man who advertised himself on matrimonial billboards gives an ...06:45 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
-
- PSL 2022 – NCOC lowers crowd capacity to 25% amid Omicron spike06:05 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- CPEC pace satisfactory, Chinese ambassador tells Pakistan Army chief05:45 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
-
- Xulfi accused of plagiarising Coke Studio’s ‘Tu Jhoom’ melody05:00 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan pair up for an upcoming project04:42 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021