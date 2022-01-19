CPEC pace satisfactory, Chinese ambassador tells Pakistan Army chief

05:45 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
CPEC pace satisfactory, Chinese ambassador tells Pakistan Army chief
RAWALPINDI – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong expressed satisfaction over progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and reaffirmed the need for timely completion of remaining projects.

The ambassador stated this when he called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff at GHQ, on Wednesday.

Regional security situation and measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation discussed, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

COAS said that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region.

The visiting dignitary thanked COAS for special measures taken for provision of safe and secure environment to CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.

