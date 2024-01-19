Search

PM Kakar chairs NSC huddle to discuss Iran tension shortly

Web Desk
03:43 PM | 19 Jan, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will shortly chair the National Security Council (NSC) meeting amid Pakistan-Iran tension over airstrikes.

The civil-military huddle will include the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee, army chief, naval chief, and chief of the Pakistan Air Force.

The meeting aims to address the aftermath of Pakistan’s response to Iran’s unprovoked airspace violation, involving targeted actions against militant hideouts in the neighboring country.

In light of the tension with Iran, the premier has cut short his Davos visit.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday confirmed that Pakistan conducted operations against terrorist hideouts in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan province.

Additionally, the meeting will assess the country’s law and order situation, along with matters related to the upcoming general elections scheduled for Feb 8. Participants will receive briefings on the operation conducted against Baloch militants inside Iran.



03:43 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

PM Kakar chairs NSC huddle to discuss Iran tension shortly

