Four factories catch fire in Karachi, rescue operation underway
10:19 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
Share
KARACHI – A cardboard factory at the Export Processing Zone in Karachi's Landhi area caught fire on Sunday evening.
Firefighters have reached the spot and efforts are being made to extinguish the fire, which has engulfed the surrounding three factories of plastic, and textile as well.
The fired brigade officials said that all the people present inside the factory, including some foreigners, have been evacuated to safe place.
They said that the fire is of high intensity and it will take more times.
Details about damages is yet to be estimated.
More to follow…
- Pakistan surpasses 264,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,591 confirmed ...11:51 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
- Kuwait emir, 91, undergoes successful surgery11:41 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
- Govt tells reason behind increasing PTV license fee from Rs35 to 10011:32 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
- 'Shehzada' wins animals' beauty contest11:22 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan makes arrests over destruction of 1700-year-old Buddha statue10:44 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
'King of Ghazal' remembered on 93rd birth anniversary
08:31 PM | 18 Jul, 2020
- Savyour launches Cashback on 290+ Brands - Kamao Bhi, Bachao Bhi!01:36 PM | 18 Jul, 2020
- The most memorable pictures from Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir’s ...01:21 PM | 18 Jul, 2020
- Princess Beatrice of York marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small ...12:24 PM | 18 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020