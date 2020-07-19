Four factories catch fire in Karachi, rescue operation underway

KARACHI – A cardboard factory at the Export Processing Zone in Karachi's Landhi area caught fire on Sunday evening.

Firefighters have reached the spot and efforts are being made to extinguish the fire, which has engulfed the surrounding three factories of plastic, and textile as well.

The fired brigade officials said that all the people present inside the factory, including some foreigners, have been evacuated to safe place.

They said that the fire is of high intensity and it will take more times.

Details about damages is yet to be estimated.

More to follow…