Pakistani team wins Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship 2021 in India

LAHORE - Fatima Fertilizer lauded the success of their supported seven-member Pakistan equestrian team who recently visited India to participate in the world cup qualifiers of the Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship, 2021.

The event took place in the Indian city of Greater Noida from March 16 to 18, 2021. Pakistani tent peggers made the nation proud by winning a gold medal in the individual lance event and a silver medal in the team lance event, while all teams are waiting now to know the final result of which teams successfully qualified for the world cup championship. This was a historic achievement in many respects as both countries move towards reestablishing bilateral peace and relations with each other.

Fatima Fertilizer has been a long-standing partner of the Equestrian Federation of Pakistan, supporting it to revive the traditional sports that are most admired by the Pakistani farmers' community, as well as to promote Pakistan’s soft image in the world by earning international accolades at global competitions.

At this momentous win, Rabel Sadozai, National Marketing Manager at Fatima Fertilizer said, “The game of tent pegging holds grassroots within Pakistan’s rural community and our mission is to win the hearts of Pakistani farmers by supporting their most preferred game. We have a long-standing partnership with the Equestrian Federation of Pakistan with a firm commitment to support them in reviving this traditional sport to its past glory and making Pakistan proud at international competitions.”

Tent pegging is a traditional sport of equestrian discipline and has been played in Pakistan for many decades. The sport is internationally played in a lot of countries around the world but is most popular within the commonwealth countries. As per the Equestrian Federation of Pakistan, as per a regional comparison, Pakistan holds the distinction of producing the highest number of tent pegging champions than any other country.