Survey shows worrying state of Pakistani economy, job market

A survey conducted by the Ipsos Global Consumer Confidence Index (GCCI) has shown concerns about the Pakistani economy, investment scenario and the job market.

The survey by the GCCI, a national survey of consumer attitudes on the current and future state of the local economy, personal financial situation, confidence to make larger investments and the ability to save, says a vast majority of the people who took part in the survey believes that Pakistan is heading in the wrong direction.

According to the survey, the number of people who were worried about the rising inflation has increased by 12 percent compared to the numbers in March 2021. The survey says that inflation, poverty and social inequality, unemployment, increase in power tariff and the burden off additional taxes have affected the people the most.

The survey says only 8% of Pakistanis rate the current state of economy as strong. Most people believe that the economy will remain weak in the next six months and there will be no improvement in their financial condition.

As many as 86 percent of Pakistanis are less secure about their job compared to the last year. As many as 50 of Pakistanis say they personally know some who has lost the job in recent months.

Here are the key insights: