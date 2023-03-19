Govt announces petroleum relief package for low-income people

ISLAMABAD – The government has announced a petroleum relief package of Rs50 per litre for the low-income people of the country.

The decision was made at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Sunday.

Sharif said that consumers using small vehicles, including motorcycles, rickshaws and 800 CC vehicles, will benefit from the petroleum subsidy. He directed all relevant authorities to finalise a scheme at the earliest for effective implementation of the subsidy.

Sharif said motorcycles, rickshaws and small vehicles are used by low-income people, so petroleum subsidy will provide direct relief to poor people.

He said the government was trying to help the poor people in every possible way despite severe economic difficulties.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik briefed the meeting about the strategy to implement the petroleum subsidy to low-income people.