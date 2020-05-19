LHC issues ruling on petition against PUBG online game
Share
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to decide a matter regarding imposition of ban on a mobile phone online game, Player Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG), in the country.
A division bench headed by Justice Atir Mahmood issued ruling while hearing a petition filed by a citizen Faizan against the online game.
The petitioner argued that the online game has negative impact of children, adding that it also caused extremism attitude among the users.
The judge has ordered the PTIA to decide the matter within six weeks.
Earlier, the game had also been banned in Jordon after Jordan’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority warned that it has had negative impact on users.
The game is also banned in Aceh, Indonesian province, Indian state of Gujarat, Iraq and Nepal.
- India may initiate confrontation with Pakistan, top envoy in US warns ...11:57 PM | 19 May, 2020
- ADB approves $300m for Pakistan to fight coronavirus10:28 PM | 19 May, 2020
- New Nepal map heightens territorial dispute with India08:39 PM | 19 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 948 deaths; COVID-19 tally nears 45,00008:06 PM | 19 May, 2020
- ANP's Secretary General tests positive for coronavirus07:55 PM | 19 May, 2020
- You’re only replaceable if you think you can be replaced, says Syra ...12:44 PM | 19 May, 2020
- Money Heist will be back for season 5 and 611:32 AM | 19 May, 2020
- Saba Qamar opens up about her 8 years long abusive relationship in ...11:00 AM | 19 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020