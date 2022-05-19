PML-N’s Rana Mashhood sees no future of Ramiz Raja in Pakistan Cricket Board

LAHORE – PML-N leader and Punjab Sports Minister Rana Mashood has revealed that the incumbent government would replace Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja soon.

Commenting on the matter during a media talk, Mashood said that PCB Chairman should have resigned soon after Khan’s ouster.

Mashood said the man should show grace, adding that people like PCB Chairman claim themselves to be ethically strong people; if it is so then ethics require when their government has gone, they should have stepped down.

A new PCB chairman will take over at the right time, the PML-N leader said. He also revealed that the Sharif-led government had accepted the proposal to restore the sports departments in different public sector organisations, which had been eliminated during the previous government of prime minister Imran Khan.

Ramiz, a noted commentator, and sports analyst was hand-picked by former PM Imran Khan, while the new government is likely to nominate former PCB chief Najam Sethi or Shakil Sheikh for the coveted post.