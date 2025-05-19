Justice Ejaz Swati confirmed as chief justice of Balochistan High Court

ISLAMABAD – The Judicial Commission of Pakistan has granted approval for appointment of the Justice Ejaz Swati as permanent chief justice of the Balochistan High Court.

The Judicial Commission meeting was chaired Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, in which the matter of appointment of the permanent Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court was discussed.

It is recalled that Justice Ejaz Swati is currently serving as the acting chief justice of the Balochistan High Court.

Justice Ejaz Swati Profile

Justice Muhammad Ejaz Swati was born on the June 6, 1963 in Quetta. His father’s name is Muhammad Nawaz Khan (late).

Justice Muhammad Ejaz Swati completed his primary and secondary education from the Tameer-i-Nau Public School, Quetta in the year, 1978. He qualified his M.A in English from University of Balochistan. He completed his LL.B from University Law College Quetta, in January, 1988.

Justice Muhammad Ejaz Swati was enrolled as an Advocate of the High Court of Balochistan on the November 28, 1991. Justice Muhammad Ejaz Swati was enrolled as an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on the April 18, 2007. He practiced law for over 22 years before the Subordinate Courts, High Court of Balochistan, Federal Shariat Court and the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan. He conducted innumerable criminal, civil, and constitutional cases which have been reported in law journals.

Justice Muhammad Ejaz Swati was also appointed as Judge Anti Terrorism Court at Turbat on March 5, 2002 and resigned from the said post on the October 14, 2003. Justice Muhammad Ejaz Swati was appointed as Legal Advisor of National Bank of Pakistan on October 27, 1994 and served the panel of National Bank of Pakistan. Justice Muhammad Ejaz Swati participated in First Provincial Judicial Conference held on the April 14, 2002.

Justice Muhammad Ejaz Swati was elevated as Additional Judge, High Court of Balochistan on the August 30, 2013 and confirmed as Judge of the High Court of Balochistan on the 2nd of September, 2015.

Justice Muhammad Ejaz Swati took oath as Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan on 14th February, 2025.