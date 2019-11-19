Palestine condemns US announcement declaring Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank as legal
Share
EAST JERUSALEM - Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has condemned the United States (US) announcement declaring Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank as legal.
Talking to the Palestinian news agency, he said that this is nothing but an effort to support Benjamin Netanyahu in the final moments of the prime minister's race.
A spokesman for the Hamas Hazim Kasim in a statement said the announcement of Washington confirms that it is a partner in the attacks on Palestinians and their rights, the Radio Pakistan reported.
He said the Israeli settlements are war crimes where Israel expelled the real owners of these lands and built settlements using force and brought Israelis there from all over the world.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019