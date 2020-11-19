US Charge d' Affaires calls on Army chief to laud Pakistan's role in Afghan Peace Process
04:34 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
US Charge d' Affaires calls on Army chief to laud Pakistan's role in Afghan Peace Process
RAWALPINDI – US Charge d’ Affaires to Pakistan Ms Angela Aggeler on Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ), according to the military's media wing.

Matters of mutual interest including regional security situation particularly Afghan Peace Process were discussed during the meeting, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region and relentless support provided in Afghan Peace Process. She also assured of US continued assistance for the common cause of peace in Afghanistan.

