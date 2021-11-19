Cameron quits, Chishti ousted after Afiniti hit with sexual assault allegations
Web Desk
03:20 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
American multinational data and software company Afiniti's founder Zia Chishti was removed as chief executive officer (CEO) on Friday following sexual assault allegations against him. 

A statement shared on the company's website says, “The Board of Directors of Afiniti, Ltd. (“Afiniti”) announces that Mr. Zia Chishti has stepped down from his role as Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Afiniti, effective immediately. The Board will make additional organizational announcements in the coming days”.

Furthermore, former British prime minister David Cameron has also quit as chairman of the advisory board of the tech firm. 

Cameron, whose lucrative roles since leaving No 10 have led to intense scrutiny, announced he would immediately stand down from his post with Afiniti.

Chishti, a Pakistani-American multimillionaire, allegedly beat a 23-year-old employee while having sex with her on a work trip to Brazil in 2017.

Former employee Tatiana Spottiswoode made the allegations against the company’s chief executive to members of US congress in a hearing on Tuesday, the Telegraph reported.

She claimed that the beating left her with injuries and that Mr Chishti told her “he should have had sex with me when I was 13 years old”.

Ms Spottiswoode accused him of sexual assault against her and another former employee before the company paid settlements to both women.

The tech boss had been a friend and business associate of her father’s, she told the US House judiciary committee in written testimony.

A spokesman for Mr Cameron said he had “absolutely no knowledge” of the claims until the public testimony, stressing the alleged incident took place before he began chairing Afiniti's board in 2019.

But the claims threaten to create a new controversy for the ex-PM following the collapse of the finance firm Greensill Capital, where he worked as an adviser.

“Mr Cameron understands that the allegations are disputed, but disagrees with the approach being taken by the company in responding to the matter,” a statement read.

“He does so with regret, given the success and promise of this exciting company, and the commitment, dedication and loyalty of the many hard-working employees with whom he has enjoyed working.”

Afiniti has not commented on the claims.

