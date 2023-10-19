India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 Match Live Streaming for Free

India is set to take on Bangladesh today on Thursday and the live action is here.
Men in Blue will look to advance their winning momentim as the squad is giving their best every time as they step on the field, being unbeatable, and looking to make four wins against Bangladesh today. The action moves to the Western Indian state of Maharashtra.
The conditions in Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium will help seamers. On the other hand, Bangladesh managed to grab a single victory so far. Today’s game will be their biggest test, and require the best of the best, as Red Hot India is not leaving any box unchecked.
The Indian side will also try to advance their unbeaten record. India along with New Zealand have not yet lost a game so far, leading with thumping arch-rival Pakistan in a blockbuster game. The squad is currently ranked at number 2 with a net run rate (NRR) of +1.821.
Bangla Tigers are coming to Thursday's game with back-to-back upsets. They currently stand in the sixth spot on the points table with an NRR of -0.699.
As thousands will watch the action in India, millions will watch action on live-streaming platforms.
India vs Bangladesh match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.
|Online Platforms
|Android
|iOS
|Web
|tapmad TV
|Link
|Link
|Link
|ARY Zap
|Link
|Link
|Link
|Tamasha
|Link
|Link
|Link
|Daraz
|Link
|Link
|Link
India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 Squads
Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan* (c), Mushifiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 19, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|293.1
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.6
|345
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.94
|743.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.28
|39.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|894.58
|903.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.08
|59.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.74
|726.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Thursday, October 19, 2023, stands at Rs217,700 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs186,650.
Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Karachi
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Quetta
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Attock
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Multan
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
