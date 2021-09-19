Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 19 September 2021
09:36 AM | 19 Sep, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 19, 2021 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|167.9
|169.4
|Euro
|EUR
|197
|199
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|232.6
|235.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|45.45
|46.05
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|44.45
|45.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|121.6
|123.6
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.6
|388.36
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|133.1
|135.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.7
|23.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.4
|23.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.6
|16.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.9
|484.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.65
|37
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.4
|97.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.75
|394.8
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.7
|40.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|123.1
|124.6
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.1
|18.35
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.6
|160.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Amir Khan removed from US flight over a row about ‘colleague's face ...10:26 AM | 19 Sep, 2021
- ‘I'm going to Pakistan tomorrow’, announces Chris Gayle after ...09:56 AM | 19 Sep, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:36 AM | 19 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan reports 2,580 new Covid infections, active cases drop to ...09:09 AM | 19 Sep, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 September 202108:42 AM | 19 Sep, 2021
Hira Mani’s father passes away in Karachi
06:17 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
- Pakistani celebs express disappointment after NZ tour called off05:30 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
- American canine awarded the Guinness World Record for Longest Ears on ...11:20 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
- Sukynah Khan's beautiful pictures from her 'Baat Pakki' ceremony win ...10:25 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021