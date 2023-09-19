KP woman police officer gets international award

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's female police officer, Sonia Shamroz, has achieved an international award.

According to Express News, Sonia Shamroz received the Police Officer of the Year award at the International Women in Policing Conference 2023, held in Auckland, New Zealand.

Sonia Shamroz has previously served in various capacities, including as the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Batagram and Chitral. During her tenure in Chitral, she established a dedicated desk to address violence against women, earning her recognition on the international stage for her efforts to combat gender-based violence.

