Pakistan's Embassy, Consulate General in Germany shut for 4 days

BERLN - Pakistan’s Embassy and Consulate General in Germany would remain shut for four days on account of Eid al Fitr.

In this regard, the embassy located in Berlin while the Consulate General in Frankfurt would remain closed, meaning thereby that the residents would be able to get the services after Eid.

As far as the dates are concerned, the Embassy and Consulate General will remain closed from April, 21 to April, 24. In a public notice, the Consulate General has announced that in case of emergency, WhatsApp number (+49 152 18555746) can be contacted

Both the facilities would resume providing service to the clients from April, 25th.

Muslims across the world are celebrating Eid al Fitr this weekend. Eid would fall on Friday in some of the countries while the rest of them would celebrate the occasion on Saturday.

Eid al Fitr marks the end of holy month of Ramazan in which Muslims fast from dawn to dusk and avoid eating or drinking besides observing other regulations. Seventy days after Eid al FItr, Muslims would be celebrating Eid ul Adha. Both the events are celebrated with religious reverence and fervor marked by cuisines, family meet ups and clothes tailored specially for the occasion.