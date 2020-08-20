Pakistan face England in 3rd Test tomorrow
05:31 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
SOUTHAMPTON – The third and last Test of three match series between Pakistan and England will be played at Southampton on Friday.
The second test match ended in a draw due to rain.
England lead the series 1-0.
The hosts are placed third behind India and Australia with 279 points. A win will take them past Australia into second position.
Pakistan, on the other hand, are fifth with 153 points. A win will take them above New Zealand to fourth, but they will still be quite a distance behind third-placed England.
