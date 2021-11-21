BANvPAK – ICC fines Shaheen Afridi for throwing ball at Bangladeshi batsman

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday fined Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for throwing a ball at Bangladesh batsman Afif Hossain during the second Twenty20 international match in Dhaka on Saturday.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi has been fined 15 per cent of his match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct,” the ICC said in a statement.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50pc of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Shaheen Shah Afridi loses his control over the ball! #BanvsPak #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/t9JvD07yNn — Discover Pakistan 🇵🇰 | پاکستان (@PakistanNature) November 20, 2021

The cricket governing body said Afridi was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which states: “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.”

It added that “one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Afridi, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.”

Afridi admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by an ICC referee, hence there was no need for a formal hearing, the statement added.

After the match, Afridi had also gone up to Hossain and the two players gently shook hands before moving on.

Shaheen Shah Afridi went up to Afif Hossain post-match 👏👏 #SpiritofCricket pic.twitter.com/F1dO6F8gn0 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 20, 2021