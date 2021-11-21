When is Babar Azam getting married? Pakistan captain answers most Googled questions

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam on Sunday answered some of the most Googled questions about his life and career.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the skipper can be seen candidly responding to the most asked questions about himself.

Answering the first question, Babar said he lives in Lahore and cited its traditional food specialities as one of the city’s standout experiences. He also noted that the city had produced some legend of the game.

To another query, Babar said he uses the Gray-Nicolls bat, adding that he plays with bats of different weights depending on the venue, pitch and condition.

“I carry 6-7 bats with me. The more bats I carry the more confused I get, but I use my best bats,” the skipper revealed.

And how much does Babar Azam earn? The star batsman said he would not answer the question.

Answering another question about when he will get married, Babar said: “I don’t know. My family knows it, but for now my focus is on cricket.”

About his cricket ideal, Babar said he admired former South Africa international AB de Villiers the most and had followed him from the start of his career. He was one of the best players of the world.

Babar finished the T20 World Cup as the highest run-scorer (303). He is the current top-ranked T20I batsman in the world. He was also the only Pakistan player in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 team of the tournament named by the International Cricket Council (ICC), and was nominated as its captain.