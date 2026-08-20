Gold Rate in Pakistan Today (20 August 2026), Per Tola Gold Prices

Gold prices in Pakistan Today

The price of 24-karat gold recorded a dip in previous session as the latest domestic rate plunged to Rs458,236. According to the latest market rates, 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs392,863, while international gold stands at $4,358 per ounce.

Gold prices continued to vary significantly between local markets.

In Lahore, the selling price for a gold piece was reported at Rs458,500, while the buying rate stood at Rs458,000.

In Karachi, gold was selling at Rs458,200.

Silver prices

However, silver shed value in the local market.

The per-tola silver rate was reported at Rs6800, while 10-gram rate stood at Rs5,829.

Silver Category Rate 999.0 Tezabi Silver Rs6,800 Silver 10 geam Rs5,829 Per ounce $63.21

The latest market movement highlights continued volatility in Pakistan’s precious metals sector. Domestic gold rates remain closely tied to international bullion trends, while prices can also differ considerably depending on the city, market and type of gold being traded.

August Gold Trend in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan showed a strong overall rise during the first two weeks of August, despite a late correction. Gold gained Rs37,200 per tola (around 8.7%) between August 1 and August 12. After hitting the mid-month high, prices declined by Rs4,000 over the next three days.

Even after the correction, gold remained Rs33,200 per tola higher than its August 1 level.

International gold also remained volatile, trading around $4,375–$4,380 per ounce toward mid-August. Global bullion movements, US dollar trends, Federal Reserve rate expectations, investor profit-taking and geopolitical uncertainty continued to influence prices.