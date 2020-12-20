Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 December 2020
Web Desk
08:46 AM | 20 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 December 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,800 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,700 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 88,640 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 103,399 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 112,800 PKR 1,547
Karachi PKR 112,800 PKR 1,547
Islamabad PKR 112,800 PKR 1,547
Peshawar PKR 112,800 PKR 1,547
Quetta PKR 112,800 PKR 1,547
Sialkot PKR 112,800 PKR 1,547
Attock PKR 112,800 PKR 1,547
Gujranwala PKR 112,800 PKR 1,547
Jehlum PKR 112,800 PKR 1,547
Multan PKR 112,800 PKR 1,547
Bahawalpur PKR 112,800 PKR 1,547
Gujrat PKR 112,800 PKR 1,547
Nawabshah PKR 112,800 PKR 1,547
Chakwal PKR 112,800 PKR 1,547
Hyderabad PKR 112,800 PKR 1,547
Nowshehra PKR 112,800 PKR 1,547
Sargodha PKR 112,800 PKR 1,547
Faisalabad PKR 112,800 PKR 1,547
Mirpur PKR 112,800 PKR 1,547

