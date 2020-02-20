Arnold Schwarzenegger invites PM Imran Khan to join Austrian World Summit
SYDNEY - ‘Terminator’ hero Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is hosting the Austrian World Summit on Climate Change, has invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to join the summit.
Dr Arsalan Khalid, the Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Digital Media, Tweeted a video titled “World is recognizing Pakistan’s efforts to save the world from the threat of climate change. Prime Minister Imran Khan being invited to join the Austrian World Summit to inspire other world leaders to join the fight against climate change.”
World is recognizing Pakistan's efforts to save the world from the threat of climate change. Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI being invited to join the Austrian World Summit to inspire other world leaders to join the fight against climate change pic.twitter.com/LJRo7TR3JP— Dr Arslan Khalid (@arslankhalid_m) February 17, 2020
In a letter, the Hollywood star hailed efforts of PM Imran Khan regarding the protection of the environment. He also termed PM Khan as ‘Climate Action Hero”.
Sources said the prime minister has received the letter and decision to attend the world summit will be made in few days.
The world summit will commence in Vienna to review the processes to safeguard the environment and to devise and discuss new avenues and strategies to reduce global emissions.
