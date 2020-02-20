UK deputy high commissioner visits industrial cities of Pakistan

LAHORE - British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi Mike Nithavrianakis on Thursday concluded a three day visit to Pakistan's industrial cities of Sialkot, Lahore and Faisalabad to help strengthen bilateral trade between UK and Pakistan

During his visit, the British envoy held series of meetings with prominent businessmen and visited industrial units to discuss potential trade opportunities for mutual benefit, and to better understand the current business climate.

He said total trade volume between the two countries was around 3.2 billion Pounds in 2018.

In Sialkot, he met Nadeem Anwer Qureshi, Chairman for Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), and Muhammad Ashraf Malik, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce along with other prominent businessmen.

On this occasion, Sialkot exporters hailed the UK support to Pakistan in terms of giving awareness to the world that Pakistan was now a safe country through several measures including the softening of travel advisory for Pakistan and resumption of British Airways operations in Pakistan.

Sialkot exporters said the UK was Pakistan’s third largest export destination; and also, the third-highest source of Foreign Direct Investment in Pakistan.

In Lahore, he met Additional Inspector General, Ali Aamir Malik, Managing Director, Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Lieutenant General Muzammil Hussain (r) Chairman WAPDA. The British Deputy High Commissioner also visited the Walled City of Lahore and appreciated the city’s old architecture.

In Faisalabad, Mike met with Rana Mohammad Sikander Azam and other members of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He also visited the Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Ltd, a UK-Pakistan Joint Venture in Pakistan's largest industrial estate.

He said: “These vibrant industrial cities form the backbone of Pakistan's exports, earning vital foreign exchange, generating employment and enhancing competitiveness. I have been impressed by the cities' business leaders and their commitment to boosting Pakistan’s economic and trade links with the world.

“The products and services – as diverse as footballs, medical devices, musical instruments and textiles - manufactured by people here are famous around the world. Now is the time for the private sector to be encouraged and supported at every level to promote bilateral trade between the UK and Pakistan and develop long-term, sustainable business relations”.