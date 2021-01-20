CDA takes possession of Sector C-14 Sarai Kharbouza in peaceful manner

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has achieved a milestone after decades by taking peaceful possession of land from the affectees of Sector C-14 that falls in village Sarai Kharbouza.

On the direction of CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed, Member (Estate) Naveed Elahi led the civic authority's team to take over the possession of land from the affecttees without any retaliation in a peaceful manner on Tuesday.

Other officers included Deputy Director General (Enforcement) Liaq Zaman, Director (Land & Rehabilitation) Shafi Muhammad Marwat, Director (Sector Development) Nasir Jamil Butt, Deputy Director (Land & Rehabilitation) Imdad Ali, Deputy Commissioner (CDA) Gohar Zaman Wazir, Deputy Director (Enforcement) Ch. Nazir Ahmed, Assistant Director (Technical)/Tehsildar) Syed Yasir Arafat and more.

The land of Sector C-14 was acquired by CDA in 2008 under Land Sharing Policy-2007 of Land & Rehabilitation Directorate and plots were allotted as per policy that is one (01) kanal of plot against every four (04) kanal of land acquired in exchange through balloting in September, 2020 last year.

Elahi, who is also holding the caretaker charge of Member (Planning & Design), on this occasion also committed with the affecttees of Sector C-14 that the authority will ensure to launch the development process soon and take effective measure to materialize it, without any further day.

The affectees of the sector have expressed happiness over the announcement made by Naveed Elahi.