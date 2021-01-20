CDA takes possession of Sector C-14 Sarai Kharbouza in peaceful manner

06:09 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
CDA takes possession of Sector C-14 Sarai Kharbouza in peaceful manner
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has achieved a milestone after decades by taking peaceful possession of land from the affectees of Sector C-14 that falls in village Sarai Kharbouza.

On the direction of CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed, Member (Estate) Naveed Elahi led the civic authority's team to take over the possession of land from the affecttees without any retaliation in a peaceful manner on Tuesday.

Other officers included Deputy Director General (Enforcement) Liaq Zaman, Director (Land & Rehabilitation) Shafi Muhammad Marwat, Director (Sector Development) Nasir Jamil Butt, Deputy Director (Land & Rehabilitation) Imdad Ali, Deputy Commissioner (CDA) Gohar Zaman Wazir, Deputy Director (Enforcement) Ch. Nazir Ahmed, Assistant Director (Technical)/Tehsildar) Syed Yasir Arafat and more.

The land of Sector C-14 was acquired by CDA in 2008 under Land Sharing Policy-2007 of Land & Rehabilitation Directorate and plots were allotted as per policy that is one (01) kanal of plot against every four (04) kanal of land acquired in exchange through balloting in September, 2020 last year.

Elahi, who is also holding the caretaker charge of Member (Planning & Design), on this occasion also committed with the affecttees of Sector C-14 that the authority will ensure to launch the development process soon and take effective measure to materialize it, without any further day.

The affectees of the sector have expressed happiness over the announcement made by Naveed Elahi.

More From This Category
Pakistanis to get first passport free of cost
07:17 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
WATCH – Pakistan's only SHO who leads Friday ...
06:27 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III ...
05:14 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
Feb 5 – Pakistan announces public holiday on ...
05:12 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
UAE envoy to Pakistan Hamad Al Zaabi, FM Qureshi ...
04:13 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
US defense chief announces to develop military ...
03:46 PM | 20 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alia Bhatt rushed to hospital amid shooting for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
05:47 PM | 20 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr