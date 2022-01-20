Pakistan celebrities in shock over blast in Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar

LAHORE – Pakistan mourns the death of innocent citizens in a deadly explosion near Anarkali Bazaar, one of the busiest markets in Punjab’s capital, on Thursday.

At least three were killed and 26 others sustained injuries in the time bomb at Paan Mandi. All the injured have been shifted to Mayo Hospital where five are said to be in critical condition.

Many Pakistani celebrities shared the news on social media to express their sorrow on the loss of lives in the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan’s all-rounder Shoaib Malik wrote: “Condolences & prayers for the families who suffered in the sad incident of Lahore, May The Almighty keep us all safe”.

Kamran Akmal said, “My heart goes out to the families of the people killed and injured in the barbaric #LahoreBlast in #Anarkali .May Allah grant health to all the injured people Ameen”.

