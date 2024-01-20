Imran Khan confident that '90pc of armed forces personnel would vote for PTI'

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's ousted premier Imran Khan remained in jail since August last year while his party is at odds with incumbent setup, but the defiant leader eyes comeback in upcoming elections.

PTI founder interacted with journalists during Toshakhana proceedings at Adiala Jail where he signaled for talks with other political bigwigs, saying a politician is up for dialogue, but said the PTI would prefer to join opposition instead of forming weak alliance.

The former PM said his previous government remains under pressure due to PTI’s thin majority in parliament.

Khan, 71, was however confident that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would secure sweeping victory in upcoming polls and claimed that 90 percent of army personnel would vote for his party.

He also mentioned Khalai Makhloo for meddling in politics, and said these forces were instigators behind the legal cases against him. PTI supremo called his party a fresh victim of rigging.

The outspoken politician lamented that PTI should have sit in opposition instead of taking helm after 2018 polls, and said woll join opposition if it failed to secure majority.

He said, Pakistan Army is our army, and 90pc of them will vote for him. He further quoted former COAS Bajwa’s comments on PTI’s popularity with armed forces.