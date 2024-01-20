Search

Pakistan

Imran Khan confident that '90pc of armed forces personnel would vote for PTI'

Ex-PM says PTI would sit in opposition than forming coalition government

Web Desk
10:04 AM | 20 Jan, 2024
Imran Khan confident that '90pc of armed forces personnel would vote for PTI'
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's ousted premier Imran Khan remained in jail since August last year while his party is at odds with incumbent setup, but the defiant leader eyes comeback in upcoming elections.

PTI founder interacted with journalists during Toshakhana proceedings at Adiala Jail where he signaled for talks with other political bigwigs, saying a politician is up for dialogue, but said the PTI would prefer to join opposition instead of forming weak alliance.

The former PM said his previous government remains under pressure due to PTI’s thin majority in parliament.

Khan, 71, was however confident that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would secure sweeping victory in upcoming polls and claimed that 90 percent of army personnel would vote for his party.

He also mentioned Khalai Makhloo for meddling in politics, and said these forces were instigators behind the legal cases against him. PTI supremo called his party a fresh victim of rigging.

The outspoken politician lamented that PTI should have sit in opposition instead of taking helm after 2018 polls, and said woll join opposition if it failed to secure majority.

He said, Pakistan Army is our army, and 90pc of them will vote for him. He further quoted former COAS Bajwa’s comments on PTI’s popularity with armed forces.

ISPR deplores Imran Khan's "malicious allegations against a senior military officer"

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

08:16 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

‘Remain impartial and neutral,’ ECP directs security personnel in ...

01:21 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Govt moves SC against IHC verdict nullifying Imran Khan's jail trial ...

11:59 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

PTI will begin election campaign on Jan 20, says Gohar Ali Khan

11:37 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Azam Khan spills the beans against Imran Khan as he testifies in ...

08:05 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan raises concern over Pak-Iran attacks

10:11 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan wants Nawaz Sharif's name on ECL – but why?

Pakistan

09:05 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar: Pakistan hits back Iran in retaliation ...

02:04 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

'Marg Bar Sarmachar': What does this Pakistani military operation on ...

04:07 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran after airstrikes: FO

12:25 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

Iran reacts to Pakistan's retaliatory strikes on terror camps across ...

02:50 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Pakistan used killer drones and loitering munitions to carry out ...

10:45 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

PIA among other airlines directed to avoid Iran's airspace

Advertisement

Latest

11:17 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Shoaib Malik gets married to actor Sana Javed

Gold & Silver Rate

04:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 20 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:21 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20 January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: