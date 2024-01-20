Imran Khan confident that '90pc of armed forces personnel would vote for PTI'

Ex-PM says PTI would sit in opposition than forming coalition government
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's ousted premier Imran Khan remained in jail since August last year while his party is at odds with incumbent setup, but the defiant leader eyes comeback in upcoming elections.
PTI founder interacted with journalists during Toshakhana proceedings at Adiala Jail where he signaled for talks with other political bigwigs, saying a politician is up for dialogue, but said the PTI would prefer to join opposition instead of forming weak alliance.
The former PM said his previous government remains under pressure due to PTI’s thin majority in parliament.
Khan, 71, was however confident that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would secure sweeping victory in upcoming polls and claimed that 90 percent of army personnel would vote for his party.
He also mentioned Khalai Makhloo for meddling in politics, and said these forces were instigators behind the legal cases against him. PTI supremo called his party a fresh victim of rigging.
The outspoken politician lamented that PTI should have sit in opposition instead of taking helm after 2018 polls, and said woll join opposition if it failed to secure majority.
He said, Pakistan Army is our army, and 90pc of them will vote for him. He further quoted former COAS Bajwa’s comments on PTI’s popularity with armed forces.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
