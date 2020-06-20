Two cops killed in Karachi road mishap
Web Desk
11:18 AM | 20 Jun, 2020
Two cops killed in Karachi road mishap
Share

KARACHI - Two police officials were killed and another three got injured in a road accident in Karachi on Friday night.

According to media details, the incident occurred near Anarkali Flat in Sarjani Northern Bypass area of the metropolis where the police mobile van of SHO Sarjani Town on a routine patrol met an accident, leaving two police officials dead on the spot.

The three injured policemen also include SHO Sharafat Khan.

Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital in the area.

More From This Category
At least four dead after van plunges into ditch ...
11:42 AM | 21 Jun, 2020
Pakistan decides to open Ghulam Khan border ...
08:41 AM | 21 Jun, 2020
What is COVID-19? The response of climate ...
02:24 AM | 21 Jun, 2020
Mufti Naeem of Jamia Banoria dies in Karachi
10:09 PM | 20 Jun, 2020
Urdu poet Manzar Ayubi passes away in Karachi
10:08 PM | 20 Jun, 2020
Rawalpindi SHO returns to work after COVID-19 ...
09:53 PM | 20 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Urdu poet Manzar Ayubi passes away in Karachi
10:08 PM | 20 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr