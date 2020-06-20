Jemima Goldsmith, Priyanka Chopra and others congratulate Malala on Oxford degree

12:19 PM | 20 Jun, 2020
Jemima Goldsmith, Priyanka Chopra and others congratulate Malala on Oxford degree
Nobel laureate and social activist Malala Yousafzai has added another feather in her cap! The 22-year-old finally graduated from Oxford with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

Malala took to Twitter to share her happiness with the world. She also posted some pictures with her family to mark the celebration of this big milestone of hers.

"Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford," she posted. "I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep."

Soon after she shared the news on social media, many famous personalities congratulated her massive achievement.

