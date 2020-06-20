Jemima Goldsmith, Priyanka Chopra and others congratulate Malala on Oxford degree

Nobel laureate and social activist Malala Yousafzai has added another feather in her cap! The 22-year-old finally graduated from Oxford with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

Malala took to Twitter to share her happiness with the world. She also posted some pictures with her family to mark the celebration of this big milestone of hers.

"Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford," she posted. "I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep."

Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep. 😴 pic.twitter.com/AUxN55cUAf — Malala (@Malala) June 19, 2020

Soon after she shared the news on social media, many famous personalities congratulated her massive achievement.

Wonderful! You are a true inspiration to girls all over the world. My heartfelt congratulations 🎂📚📚 — Elif Şafak / Elif Shafak (@Elif_Safak) June 19, 2020

Congratulations, you wonderful, inspiring woman. X — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) June 19, 2020

Congratulations Malala. You continue to inspire and empower the next generation of young women and girls to know that there is no limits to their aspirations. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 19, 2020

Mubarak! — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) June 19, 2020

Congratulations 👏🥰🥳 — Juggun Kazim (@JuggunKazim) June 19, 2020

