08:29 AM | 20 Jun, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on June 20, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on June 20, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 209 211
Euro EUR 219.5 223
UK Pound Sterling GBP 256.5 260
U.A.E Dirham AED 57 57.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 55.6 56.4
Australian Dollar AUD 144.5 145.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 550.6 555.1
Canadian Dollar CAD 160.5 161.85
China Yuan CNY 30.83 31.08
Danish Krone DKK 28.92 29.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 26.37 26.72
Indian Rupee INR 2.65 2.73
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.66
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 673.22 678.22
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.89 47.34
New Zealand Dollar NZD 129.2 130.4
Norwegians Krone NOK 20.64 20.94
Omani Riyal OMR 538.33 542.83
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 56.2 56.8
Singapore Dollar SGD 150 151.3
Swedish Korona SEK 20.19 20.49
Swiss Franc CHF 206.53 208.28
Thai Bhat THB 5.92 6.02

