‘Zakat purified my showbiz earnings,’ says former actress Nargis

LAHORE – Former Pakistani film actress and stage performer Nargis has reportedly stated that paying Zakat has purified her earnings from showbiz.

She made the remarks during an interview when she talked about her past career, personal life and religious journey, according to local media.

Nargis revealed that she regularly paid Zakat from her earnings during her time in the entertainment industry. She said that Zakat purifies wealth and claimed that since she started earning in 1992, she would not bring her income home without giving 2.5 percent as Zakat.

Nargis, who was once a prominent figure in Lollywood films and theatre, stepped away from showbiz after her marriage and is now running her own business in Lahore. She also performed Hajj this year.

Speaking about her career, Nargis said she considered her professional work a responsibility and added that it would be difficult to find inappropriate dancing in her career.

She also shared her emotional experience during Hajj, saying that the respect and affection she received from people during the pilgrimage deeply touched her.