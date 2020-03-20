First vaccine trial to fight Coronavirus begins: WHO
Web Desk
10:07 AM | 20 Mar, 2020
GENEVA - World Health Organization (WHO) chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that first vaccine trial to combat novel Coronavirus has begun which is an incredible achievement.

He was addressing the conference of international diplomats about global preparedness to fight the Coronavirus pandemic in Geneva.

The WHO Chief said that over 70 percent countries have a COVID-19 national preparedness and response plan and further 89 have lab testing capacity for the novel coronavirus.

He urged the world to maintain same spirit of solidarity that has helped fight Ebola virus.

