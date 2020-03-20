Pakistan opens Chaman-Spin Boldak border to support people of Afghanistan amid COVID-19 pandemic
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that despite global pandemic of COVID-19, Pakistan remains committed to supporting the Afghan brothers and sisters.
In a tweet today (Friday), the premier said that he has given instructions to open the Chaman-Spin Boldak border and let the trucks crossover into Afghanistan.
Despite global pandemic of COVID 19, we remain committed to supporting our Afghan brothers & sisters. I have given instructions to open the Chaman-Spinboldak border & let trucks crossover into Afghanistan. In time of crisis, we remain steadfast with Afghanistan.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 20, 2020
In time of crisis, we remain steadfast with Afghanistan, the prime minister added.
