Pakistan opens Chaman-Spin Boldak border to support people of Afghanistan amid COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that despite global pandemic of COVID-19, Pakistan remains committed to supporting the Afghan brothers and sisters.

In a tweet today (Friday), the premier said that he has given instructions to open the Chaman-Spin Boldak border and let the trucks crossover into Afghanistan.

In time of crisis, we remain steadfast with Afghanistan, the prime minister added.