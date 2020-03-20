Pakistan opens Chaman-Spin Boldak border to support people of Afghanistan amid COVID-19 pandemic
Web Desk
10:56 AM | 20 Mar, 2020
Pakistan opens Chaman-Spin Boldak border to support people of Afghanistan amid COVID-19 pandemic
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that despite global pandemic of COVID-19, Pakistan remains committed to supporting the Afghan brothers and sisters.

In a tweet today (Friday), the premier said that he has given instructions to open the Chaman-Spin Boldak border and let the trucks crossover into Afghanistan.

In time of crisis, we remain steadfast with Afghanistan, the prime minister added.

More From This Category
Pakistan opens Chaman-Spin Boldak border to ...
10:56 AM | 20 Mar, 2020
Pakistan launches website to see real-time ...
10:31 AM | 20 Mar, 2020
Pakistan closes major public dealing offices, ...
09:25 AM | 20 Mar, 2020
Pakistan urges India to lift ...
08:56 AM | 20 Mar, 2020
US announces one million dollars aid for Pakistan ...
08:32 AM | 20 Mar, 2020
COVID19: Pakistan leads South Asia with the ...
10:58 PM | 19 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Things that can help to boost your immune system during the coronavirus outbreak
02:54 PM | 19 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr