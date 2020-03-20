Sindh reports first coronavirus death taking Pakistan's toll to 3
Web Desk
12:49 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
Sindh reports first coronavirus death taking Pakistan's toll to 3
KARACHI - Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has confirmed a death related to coronavirus in the province. The number of deaths has surged to three in Pakistan after the confirmation.

Pechuho said that the 77-year-old patient had no travel history but he was suffering from diabetes and hypertension when he diagnosed with COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed Pakistan's first two deaths from a novel coronavirus, which has now become a pandemic with hundreds of thousands of infections across the world.

Provincial Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra, in a tweet, shared the news on his Twitter account.

Pakistan now leads the region with the highest number of coronavirus cases in South Asia, a total of 456 confirmed till Thursday night, according to government data.

