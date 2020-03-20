Sindh reports first coronavirus death taking Pakistan's toll to 3
Share
KARACHI - Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has confirmed a death related to coronavirus in the province. The number of deaths has surged to three in Pakistan after the confirmation.
Pechuho said that the 77-year-old patient had no travel history but he was suffering from diabetes and hypertension when he diagnosed with COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed Pakistan's first two deaths from a novel coronavirus, which has now become a pandemic with hundreds of thousands of infections across the world.
Provincial Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra, in a tweet, shared the news on his Twitter account.
COVID-19: Pakistan confirms two coronavirus ... 11:04 PM | 18 Mar, 2020
PESHAWAR – The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has confirmed Pakistan's first two deaths from a novel ...
Pakistan now leads the region with the highest number of coronavirus cases in South Asia, a total of 456 confirmed till Thursday night, according to government data.
- Indian soldier commits suicide in IOK11:23 AM | 21 Mar, 2020
- Four coronavirus test found positive in IOJ&K10:59 AM | 21 Mar, 2020
- Balochistan imposes partial lockdown to curb coronavirus epidemic10:39 AM | 21 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus: Pakistan can seek extra assistance from IMF if needed, ...10:04 AM | 21 Mar, 2020
- PM Imran urges nation to adopt social distancing to curb Coronavirus09:17 AM | 21 Mar, 2020
- Feroze Khan claims he was offered the role of Danish in 'MPTH'06:07 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
- Hasan Minhaj and wife welcome baby boy05:58 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
- France Lockdown: Cannes Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus04:18 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019