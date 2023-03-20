Where does Pakistan stand in World Happiness Report 2023?

ISLAMABAD – Northern European nation Finland has been ranked the happiest country in the world for the sixth year in a row, while Afghanistan has been named the unhappiest in a recent report.

The World Happiness Report 2023 has been published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

According to the report, Pakistan is at number 103 on the happiness index, climbing 18 spots as compared to the previous list in which the South Asian nation was ranked at 121.

Meanwhile, neighbouring India ranked lowest in Asia as Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka ranked above the second most populated nation.

Top Happiest Nations in the world

Finland

Denmark

Iceland

Israel

Netherlands

Sweden

Norway

Switzerland

Luxembourg

New Zealand

Austria

Australia

Canada

Ireland

United States

Germany

Belgium

Czech Republic

United Kingdom

Lithuania

Some of the parameters used for assessment include the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita in terms of Purchasing Power Parity, generosity, people’s perception of corruption and freedom, social support, health and life expectancy at birth.

Report finds that stressful jobs, sheer competition, family issues, health complications, inflation and several other factors cost us our happiness.