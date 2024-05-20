Fire at Sabzazar Grid Station: Here is an update on power supply situation in Lahore

Following a fire at the Sabzazar grid station in Lahore, power supply to several areas across the city, which had been suspended, has begun to be restored.

The blaze erupted after an explosion at the 220kV grid station on Bund Road, causing a power outage at 12 grid stations of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).

The explosion significantly affected the electricity system, impacting both the 220kV and 132kV grid stations of LESCO.

Power was restored in Sabzazar after seven hours, and the supply has resumed in the neighboring areas, including Scheme Morr, Samanabad, Iqbal Town, Chauburji, Mansoora, Multan Chungi, and Hanjarwal.

The incident caused major disruptions, leaving many localities without power for several hours. However, extensive efforts have led to the restoration of electricity in some areas.

Officials from the National Transmission and Dispatch Company reported that the fire partially damaged some equipment and a transformer in the yard. In response, LESCO's chief executive and chief operations officer issued a high alert, mobilizing teams to promptly address the situation.

The response included the deployment of NTDC teams, who are working around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible. Fire brigade and rescue teams were also on-site to manage the situation.

An NTDC spokesperson stated, "Our first priority is to restore power to critical services, including the Orange Line train. We are working diligently to ensure that electricity is restored to all affected areas."