India ranks 94 in Global Hunger Index

NEW DELHI - The Global Hunger Index 2020 has ranked India at 94 among 107 nations.

According to the Global Hunger Index website, 14 percent of India’s population is undernourished.

The rank is dangerous category and is far below even Nepal.

The tracks hunger and malnutrition, said the experts blamed poor implementation processes, lack of effective monitoring and siloed approach in tackling malnutrition for the low ranking.

The report is embarrassment to Modi-led fascist Indian government which boasts about so-called conquests in different fields of life.