Asad Umar warns of grave consequences of not following COVID-19 related SOPs
Web Desk
09:53 AM | 20 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning Asad Umar has warned of serious consequences of not adhering to COVID related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

In a tweet today (Tuesday), the Planning Minister said that daily COVID mortality was 12 last week which is a 140 percent increase when compared with previous weeks. 

Asad Umar said we are collectively committing a blunder by recklessly ignoring all the Standard Operating Procedures and the results have started to show.

He said if we do not change our current path we will lose both lives and livelihoods.

