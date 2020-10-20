Mehwish Hayat reveals her latest celebrity crush

10:08 AM | 20 Oct, 2020
Mehwish Hayat reveals her latest celebrity crush
Share

After binge-watching 10 episodes of Netflix's Emily In Paris, it’s nearly impossible for anyone to not have a crush on Gabriel. 

Gabriel, played by French actor Lucas Bravo, is Emily's neighbour who happens to be a very charming, very handsome chef.

Bravo is stealing hearts all over the internet and our very own Mehwish Hayat has also been swooning over him.

The starlet took to Twitter to recommend the show to her fans and also requested the streaming giant to release another season soon.

"Just binge watched #Emilyinparis. A real breath of fresh air. Please #netflix let there be a 2nd season soon,” Hayat Tweeted.

From crazy love triangles and beautiful clothes to the beautiful backdrops, and Lily Collin’s irresistible charm, you can’t stop yourself from obsessing over the series.

In the end, Hayat revealed that her new celebrity crush is now Gabriel. Bye-bye to whoever it was before him! 

Those who haven’t watched it yet... it’s highly recommended! Reminded me I must pick up my French lessons again. PS #LucasBravo is definitely my crush updated!" she concluded.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
IHOP opens its first-ever branch in Karachi's ...
09:54 PM | 20 Oct, 2020
Jeff Bridges diagnosed with cancer
03:06 PM | 20 Oct, 2020
Mahira Khan shares a heartfelt tribute for mom's ...
02:14 PM | 20 Oct, 2020
Hailey Baldwin got a new ring finger tattoo for ...
12:47 PM | 20 Oct, 2020
#PolishedMan: Celebs participate in promoting a ...
10:45 AM | 20 Oct, 2020
Mehwish Hayat reveals her latest celebrity crush
10:08 AM | 20 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
IHOP opens its first-ever branch in Karachi's Khayaban-e-Shahbaz
09:54 PM | 20 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr