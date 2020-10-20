Woman, two daughters dead after passenger van turns turtle in Sheikhupura
10:29 AM | 20 Oct, 2020
Woman, two daughters dead after passenger van turns turtle in Sheikhupura
SHEIKHUPURA – At least three people, including mother and her two daughters died on the spot in a road mishap occurred in Sheikhupura on early Tuesday morning.

According to media details, another four people got serious injuries as a passenger van turned turtle after its tyre burst at Dogra Interchange in the city.

Rescue teams reached at the incident spot after receiving information of the mishap and moved the injured to the DHQ hospital for medical treatment.

The three bodies were immediately shifted to the dead house.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against the driver.

