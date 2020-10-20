PolishedMan: Celebs participate in promoting a safe environment for children

Child Abuse is unfortunately widely prevalent in Pakistan. It tries to hide itself under the guise of religion but shockingly pedophilia or child abuse is rampant in Pakistani society.

Given the recent rise in child abuse cases in Pakistan, celebrities have taken the initiative to join the global movement called ‘Polished Man’ that aims to build a safe and secure environment for children.

Prominent figures including Adnan Siddiqui , Humayun Saeed, Bilal Ashraf, Waseem Akram and Shoaib Malik are participating in this movement by sharing photos of themselves on social media with nail polish applied on one finger nail.

