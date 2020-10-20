#PolishedMan: Celebs participate in promoting a safe environment for children

10:45 AM | 20 Oct, 2020
#PolishedMan: Celebs participate in promoting a safe environment for children
Share

Child Abuse is unfortunately widely prevalent in Pakistan. It tries to hide itself under the guise of religion but shockingly pedophilia or child abuse is rampant in Pakistani society. 

Given the recent rise in child abuse cases in Pakistan, celebrities have taken the initiative to join the global movement called ‘Polished Man’ that aims to build a safe and secure environment for children. 

Prominent figures including Adnan Siddiqui , Humayun Saeed, Bilal Ashraf, Waseem Akram and Shoaib Malik are participating in this movement by sharing photos of themselves on social media with nail polish applied on one finger nail.

View this post on Instagram

Every child deserves the right to feel safe and protected. But here we are in 2020 where more than 10 children a day in Pakistan are subjected to abuse and violence (and that’s only what is being reported). Too many lives are being taken at the hand of an adult and This needs to end. We need to break this subject wide open, hear our children’s cries and vow to protect the children of this country from further abuse. This October, men all over the country are coming together to say NO MORE to child violence and end the suffering. Join me and become a polished Man. So Man Up and Paint one or all of your nails and show Pakistan your softer side. Children stay strong in silence every day, there is nothing tougher than painting a nail for them 💙 Nominate 3 mates to do the same. . . . . #PakistanForPolishedMan #PakistanIsPolished #PolishedManCampaign #EndViolenceAgainstChildren #IamAPolishedMan #PolishedManPk @polishedman

A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1) on

View this post on Instagram

Every child deserves the right to feel safe and protected. But here we are in 2020 where more than 10 children a day in Pakistan are subjected to abuse and violence (and that’s only what is being reported). Too many lives are being taken at the hand of an adult and This needs to end. We need to break this subject wide open, hear our children’s cries and vow to protect the children of this country from further abuse. This October, men all over the country are coming together to say NO MORE to child violence and end the suffering. Join me and become a polished Man. So Man Up and Paint one or all of your nails and show Pakistan your softer side. Children stay strong in silence every day, there is nothing tougher than showing your solidarity and painting a nail for them 💙 Nominate 3 mates to do the same. #PakistanForPolishedMan #PakistanIsPolished #PolishedManCampaign #EndViolenceAgainstChildren #IamAPolishedMan #PolishedManPk @polishedman

A post shared by Humayun Saeed (@saeedhumayun) on

View this post on Instagram

Every child deserves the right to feel safe and protected. But here we are in 2020 where more than 10 children a day in Pakistan are subjected to abuse and violence (and that’s only what is being reported). Too many lives are being taken at the hand of an adult and This needs to end. We need to break this subject wide open, hear our children’s cries and vow to protect the children of this country from further abuse. This October, men all over the country are coming together to say NO MORE to child violence and end the suffering. Join me and become a polished Man. So Man Up and Paint one or all of your nails and show Pakistan your softer side. Children stay strong in silence every day, there is nothing tougher than painting a nail for them 💙 I nominate @azaanskhn @faizannajeeb and @iamfawadalam #PakistanForPolishedMan #PakistanIsPolished #PolishedManCampaign #EndViolenceAgainstChildren #IamAPolishedMan #PolishedManPk @polishedman @iamshaniera

A post shared by Bilal Ashraf (@ashrafbilal) on

View this post on Instagram

- Every child deserves the right to feel safe and protected. But here we are in 2020 where more than 10 children a day in Pakistan are subjected to abuse and violence and that’s what’s being recorded. Too many lives are being taken at the hand of an adult and This needs to end. We need to break this subject wide open, hear our children’s cries and vow to protect the children of this country from further abuse. This October, men all over the country are coming together to say NO MORE to child violence and end the suffering. Join me and become a polished Man. So Man Up and Paint one or all your nails and show #Pakistan your softer side. I nominate @atifaslam @mustafafahad26 @imranabbas.official to do the same. #PakistanForPolishedMan #PakistanIsPolished #EndViolenceAgainstChildren #IamAPolishedMan #PolishedManPk @polishedman

A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) on

View this post on Instagram

I am a Polished Man! Every child deserves the right to feel safe and protected. But here we are in 2020 where more than 10 children a day in Pakistan are subjected to abuse and violence (and that’s only what’s being reported) Too many little lives are suffering everyday at the hand of an adult and This needs to end now. We need to break this subject wide open, hear our children’s cries and vow to protect the children of this country from further abuse, torture and murder. This October, men all over our country and the world are coming together to say NO MORE to child violence and are standing up to help end the suffering. So Join me, in our fight and become a polished Man. So Man Up, be strong and Paint one or all your nails and show Pakistan your softer side. So take the stand and #GETPOLISHED Nominate 3 mates to do the same. Today I nominate @ali_zafar @imranismail.pti and @salman_ary #PakistanForPolishedMan #PakistanIsPolished #PakistaniMenSayNOMORE #EndViolenceAgainstChildren #IamAPolishedMan #PolishedManPk @polishedman

A post shared by Wasim Akram (@wasimakramliveofficial) on

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Irfan Junejo pens a heartfelt birthday note for ...
03:09 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
'Parwaz Hai Junoon' to commercially release in ...
01:36 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
Maya Ali and Emmad Irfani to star in Shoaib ...
12:37 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
Usman Mukhtar's ‘Bench’ screened at Cannes ...
12:07 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
Spencer Davis – Bandleader of the Spencer Davis ...
11:22 AM | 22 Oct, 2020
Cardi B has deactivated her Twitter account again
11:18 AM | 22 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Irfan Junejo pens a heartfelt birthday note for wife
03:09 PM | 22 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr