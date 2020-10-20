#PolishedMan: Celebs participate in promoting a safe environment for children
Child Abuse is unfortunately widely prevalent in Pakistan. It tries to hide itself under the guise of religion but shockingly pedophilia or child abuse is rampant in Pakistani society.
Given the recent rise in child abuse cases in Pakistan, celebrities have taken the initiative to join the global movement called ‘Polished Man’ that aims to build a safe and secure environment for children.
Prominent figures including Adnan Siddiqui , Humayun Saeed, Bilal Ashraf, Waseem Akram and Shoaib Malik are participating in this movement by sharing photos of themselves on social media with nail polish applied on one finger nail.
Every child deserves the right to feel safe and protected. But here we are in 2020 where more than 10 children a day in Pakistan are subjected to abuse and violence (and that’s only what is being reported). Too many lives are being taken at the hand of an adult and This needs to end. We need to break this subject wide open, hear our children’s cries and vow to protect the children of this country from further abuse. This October, men all over the country are coming together to say NO MORE to child violence and end the suffering. Join me and become a polished Man. So Man Up and Paint one or all of your nails and show Pakistan your softer side. Children stay strong in silence every day, there is nothing tougher than painting a nail for them 💙 Nominate 3 mates to do the same. . . . . #PakistanForPolishedMan #PakistanIsPolished #PolishedManCampaign #EndViolenceAgainstChildren #IamAPolishedMan #PolishedManPk @polishedman
