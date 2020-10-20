Pakistan raises drugs prices for the second time in a month

LAHORE – The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Monday approved an increase on 235 drugs. Price revised after an approval from Federal cabinet.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the regulatory body. This is the second increase in the prices of medicines in last 30 days.

The DRAP notice, dated October 5, 2020, stated rise in the rates of 235 medications ranging between 22% and 35%.

The recent spike in prices has come head over heels of up to a massive 510% increase in prices of 94 drugs only in last month, a new publication says.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Drug Lawyers Forum president Noor Mohammad Mahar has demanded the federal government to revise the drug prices.

Previous DRAP notification dated September 17 grant approval of an increase in 94 drugs was released two weeks later on September 29, while the second notification, dated October 5, 2020, granting approval of an increase in prices of 235 medicines was released again two weeks later on October 19.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on September 24 had said that the recent hike in prices of 94 essential life-saving drugs by DRAP was needed to ensure the availability of the medicines in the market.