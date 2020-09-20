Pakistan reduces import of Ozone depleting substances to 50pc
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reduced import of Ozone depleting substances to fifty percent under Montreal Protocol, Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said on Sunday.
It is another milestone achieved by Pakistan in its environment friendly ambitions to protect the entire region and globe from man-induced climate change and ecological degradation.
Malik Amin Aslam said Pakistan has surpassed its pledged target under Montreal Protocol to contain 35 percent import of HCFC causing Ozone layer to deplete.
Pakistan remains committed to all internationally agreements and is a responsible partner among all international protocols, especially Montreal Protocol, in which it has exceeded its performance, he added.
