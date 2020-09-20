We will continue to restore democracy by removing PTI govt: Zardari

ISLAMABAD - In his address via video link, former President Asif Ali Zardari first thanked former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for attending the APC at Bilawal's invitation and also prayed for the former PM's health.

He said that in my opinion, this APC should have taken place a long time ago. If Maulana had not sent me to jails, I might have come first.

Asif Zardari said that the tactics being used by the government against APC is your (opposition's) success, what is it that you cannot show Nawaz Sharif directly but you can show General (r) Pervez Musharraf, "my interview in Parliament can be closed, but it is not unclean for them to show an interview with a dictator who has fled," the former president added.

During his speech, the former president said that for him, all of us who believe in democracy have failed, we do not need PEMRA, people know they are listening to us and will continue to listen.

"Since we are in politics, we have never seen so many restrictions. The CEO of one channel has been imprisoned while one channel has been shut down from Lahore. These are all weaknesses of the government," he said. It is almost impossible to shut down or keep the media because everyone uses the internet these days.

Calling Maryam Nawaz the daughter of the nation on this occasion, he said, "We can understand how much she must have suffered because my sister and wife also saw all this. However, we are with you (MaryaM) and for your cause, " PPP Co-chairman asserted.

"I think the first person after the APC will be in jail, but I request Maulana Fazlur Rehman to come and see me. I will wait for this meeting," he said.

"My request will be for all APC friends to come up with a strategy that will strengthen democracy and move it forward because democracy is the first foundation of a prosparous country," he said.